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Doctors Worldwide Warn of Unproven COVID Vaccine & Meaningless PCR Tests - WAKEUP CALL!
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40 views • January 05, 2021
Credible doctors around the world warn of COVID vaccine and the misleading PCR test. Link to article on Scientifically Meaningless PCR Test: https://off-guardian.org/2020/06/27/covid19-pcr-tests-are-scientifically-meaningless/
IS THIS WHY THEY SKIPPED THE ANIMAL STUDIES FOR COVID-19?
Since 2005, no safe or effective coronavirus vaccine has ever been created because virtually all of the animal testing proved to show autoimmune disease where the animals experienced more severe reactions when exposed to the virus, after the vaccine, than they would have experienced if no vaccine was taken.
IS THIS WHY THEY SKIPPED THE ANIMAL STUDIES FOR COVID-19?
Since 2005, no safe or effective coronavirus vaccine has ever been created because virtually all of the animal testing proved to show autoimmune disease where the animals experienced more severe reactions when exposed to the virus, after the vaccine, than they would have experienced if no vaccine was taken.
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