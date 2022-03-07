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Words From The Lord: "Dusty Rooms Of The Heart Need To Be Cleaned"! - "It's GO TIME! This Is About To Light Up!" - "PLANS TO BRING MARTIAL LAW"
Grafted In The Vine
Grafted In The Vine
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183 views • March 07, 2022
Dream of FaceTime with Jesus🚪”Dusty rooms” of the “heart” where He sits ❤️🪔🧹🛁
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d4eR5gllHUw

It's Go Time! This is about to Light UP!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tJVVdQCFKMw

"THE RELEASING OF BARABBAS." PLANS TO BRING MARTIAL LAW.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3QJhjhgOtYE

PART 2: WAKE UP, COME TO THE TRUTH! FORSAKE THE WORLD BABEL & ENTERTAINMENT!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sZ30QslmLtE

THE EVENT/ PEE DEE. LIVE TONIGHT SATURDAY 9PM EASTERN
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HyXsS0pgvRI
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fatherholy spiritjesus christfirst fruitssonamericas destructionjesus is comingteam jesusliving stonessecond rounders
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