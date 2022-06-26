Clinical immunology explained by a pioneer scientist

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Dr. John Campbell with Professor Robert Clancy, consultant physician, scientist, researcher, academic, author, teacher.
Interesting points:
Crohn's disease can be cured with antibiotics!
Pharmaceutical companies denigrating generic ivermectin because there is no profit from it!
Frequent booster vaccine doses against covid-19 make things worse by desensitizing our immune system!
4 boosters will make everyone defenseless for 5 years!
Bacteria and fungi living in our bodies regulate diseases!