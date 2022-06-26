Clinical immunology explained by a pioneer scientist

Dr. John Campbell with Professor Robert Clancy, consultant physician, scientist, researcher, academic, author, teacher.





Interesting points:

Crohn's disease can be cured with antibiotics!

Pharmaceutical companies denigrating generic ivermectin because there is no profit from it!

Frequent booster vaccine doses against covid-19 make things worse by desensitizing our immune system!

4 boosters will make everyone defenseless for 5 years!

Bacteria and fungi living in our bodies regulate diseases!