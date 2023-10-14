Create New Account
Polish MEP Dominik Tarczyński touts zero terrorist attacks in Poland:
“Poland is the safest country in Europe. The question is “Why?” There is a very simple policy ‘ZERO ILLEGAL MIGRATION which means ZERO TERRORIST ATTACKS’… They are not refugees, they are illegal migrants who are committing crime. They should be punished and then sent back from wherever they came from… The most important thing is ‘ZERO ILLEGAL MIGRATION EQUALS ZERO TERRORISTIC ATTACKS’. ”

