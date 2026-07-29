This Proves They LIED About Our World Shape

Explore how technology advancement intersects with ancient prophecy and modern medical debates regarding vaccine mythology.

The Prophet Daniel predicted a time when “knowledge would be increased” and secrets would be exposed. We are living in that era. From the global deception of the “spinning globe” to the orchestrated tyranny of the last few years, the veil is being lifted. It’s time to stop trusting the narrative, challenge your cognitive dissonance, and wake up to the truth of God’s creation before eternity is upon us.





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