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🇮🇱🪖 Israeli soldiers intentionally left newborn babies to die inside incubators in Gaza – UK surgeon
IDF troops invaded Al Nasr Children's Hospital back in 2023 and forced the local staff to leave, abandoning several infants because they could not be transported without oxygen equipment, Prof. Nick Maynard says.
When doctors returned, they found the bodies of the newborns in a severe state of decomposition, he notes.
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