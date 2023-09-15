Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on September 14

▪️For the second day in a row, the AFU attacked military facilities in Crimea and the waters of the Black Sea.

For example, an anti-ship cruise missile struck a S-300 SAM launcher near Uyutne.

▪️At the same time, a massive drone raid on the peninsula was undertaken.

A total of 11 enemy drones were neutralized in the sky above Yevpatoriya.

▪️Five Ukrainian uncrewed gunboats attempted to attack the Black Sea Fleet ship Sergey Kotov.

All attacking targets were detected in time and destroyed by the crew using standard weapons.

▪️The AFU continue the shelling of populated areas in Kursk region.

As a result of the strikes, civilian and industrial facilities have been damaged. One person was killed and another wounded.

▪️In the Vremivka sector, the enemy went on the defensive after unsuccessful attempts to capture the villages of Novomaiors'ke and Novodonets'ke.

Due to heavy losses in the rear, assault groups are being rotated and re-staffed in this direction.

▪️At the same time, the AFU again attacked Russian defensive positions at the Pryyutne —Staromaiors'ke line.

Russian units successfully repelled the attack, forcing the enemy to retreat to their original positions.

▪️On the Kherson direction, the AFU continue their attempts to gain a foothold on the left bank of the Dnipro River.

Another landing on Oleshky Island was disrupted; some of the boats were destroyed, while the rest preferred to retreat.

