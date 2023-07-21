"We have a corrupt, compromised president who is dragging us into WW3" | President Trump

PRESIDENT TRUMP: "We have a corrupt, compromised president who is dragging us into WW3 on behalf of a nation that paid his family millions and millions of dollars in obvious bribes."
