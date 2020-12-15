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Aging Explained in Two Minutes
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78 views • December 15, 2020
With all the attacks on our bodies and our minds is it any surprise health span is decreasing and the speed we age is increasing. Everything from GMO's, packaged food, hormone laden foods, EMF's, 5G, Vaccines, Forever Chemicals on and on
Aging Explained in 2 minutes 💖
Summary
-Aging is natural and begins in our CELLS
- Aging is starts younger for Millenials that if did for their parents.
3 Primary Theories or Reasons we Age
1 - In 1956 science discovered Free Radical Theory of Aging
- Even just living causes Free Radical damage.
- Free Radical Damage is OXIDATIVE STRESS
- Oxidative Stress = Rusting from the inside out
- OS Increases and accelerates as we age.
- Over 240,000 studies linking OS to disease
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/?term=oxidative+stress
There is a proven and natural way to decrease Oxidative Stress by 40% in thirty days.
2nd Theory is the Mitochondrial (1972) Decline as we age
- Mitochondria is the power plant of the cell
- Mitochondria decreases as we age. The older we are the faster it decreases
- Mitochondria is linked directly to pathways that regulate Life Span, Health Span, cell reproduction, energy, brain clarity and function
3rd Theory - In 1999 science discovered the Sirtuin Theory of Aging
- Sirturins keep us alive
- Sirtuins require help from the NAD+ molecule
- Sirtuins decline and decline exponentially as we age.
In 2018 science discovered what happens when you tackle all three reasons or theories of Aging at the same time.... we can activate these pathways and activate our cells.
Watch the two minutes and type Aging or Ageing (British Spelling) to learn more!! 💖
Millennial Health Decline starts at 27. https://www.bcbs.com/the-health-of-america/reports/the-health-of-millennials
To Order: https://cart.lifevantage.com/US/shoppingcart/share/57f4ed10-2abd-48ca-ab98-5282b767e08e
Aging Explained in 2 minutes 💖
Summary
-Aging is natural and begins in our CELLS
- Aging is starts younger for Millenials that if did for their parents.
3 Primary Theories or Reasons we Age
1 - In 1956 science discovered Free Radical Theory of Aging
- Even just living causes Free Radical damage.
- Free Radical Damage is OXIDATIVE STRESS
- Oxidative Stress = Rusting from the inside out
- OS Increases and accelerates as we age.
- Over 240,000 studies linking OS to disease
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/?term=oxidative+stress
There is a proven and natural way to decrease Oxidative Stress by 40% in thirty days.
2nd Theory is the Mitochondrial (1972) Decline as we age
- Mitochondria is the power plant of the cell
- Mitochondria decreases as we age. The older we are the faster it decreases
- Mitochondria is linked directly to pathways that regulate Life Span, Health Span, cell reproduction, energy, brain clarity and function
3rd Theory - In 1999 science discovered the Sirtuin Theory of Aging
- Sirturins keep us alive
- Sirtuins require help from the NAD+ molecule
- Sirtuins decline and decline exponentially as we age.
In 2018 science discovered what happens when you tackle all three reasons or theories of Aging at the same time.... we can activate these pathways and activate our cells.
Watch the two minutes and type Aging or Ageing (British Spelling) to learn more!! 💖
Millennial Health Decline starts at 27. https://www.bcbs.com/the-health-of-america/reports/the-health-of-millennials
To Order: https://cart.lifevantage.com/US/shoppingcart/share/57f4ed10-2abd-48ca-ab98-5282b767e08e
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