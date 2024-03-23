Eagle's Wing Bone Shattered Into Pieces l Animal in Crisis Ep 406

Kritter Klub
Mar 21, 2024
Please don't forget to hit the CC button for Subtitles
A young eaglet was found severely injured in the middle of the mountain. What happened to this eaglet? Animal protection org talks about the hardship eagles face in Korea.
More videos about ‘Animal in Crisis’: • Animal in Crisis
#Kritterklub #eagle #bird #animalrescue
Be part of Kritter Klub
On Facebook: / kritterklub
On Instagram: / kritter_klub
On Twitter: / kritter_klub
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eiMF7KoYIZ0
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.