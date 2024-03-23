Create New Account
Eagle's Wing Bone Shattered Into Pieces l Animal in Crisis Ep 406
High Hopes
Kritter Klub


Mar 21, 2024


Please don't forget to hit the CC button for Subtitles


A young eaglet was found severely injured in the middle of the mountain. What happened to this eaglet? Animal protection org talks about the hardship eagles face in Korea.


#Kritterklub #eagle #bird #animalrescue


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eiMF7KoYIZ0

Keywords
wingbirdbonerescueeaglebrokenshatteredkritter klubanimal in crisissevere injury

