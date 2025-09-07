BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
This is Lunch Break in the World's Most Dangerous Job
powerprocess
powerprocess
70 views • 1 day ago

Forget the break room. For these high-voltage linemen, lunchtime is spent hundreds of feet in the air, with a view that will take your breath away. This is a rare and humbling look at the daily life of the unsung heroes who work at extreme heights to keep our world powered. Check out our other videos and subscribe to our channel for more.

Visite YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@powerprocess3308/videos

With nerves of steel and no fear of heights, they take a well-deserved break for a simple, hot meal in the most extraordinary dining room on the planet. This is a powerful reminder of the incredible dedication and courage it takes to do one of the toughest jobs in the world.

#Lineman #LunchBreak #DangerousJobs #ExtremeJobs #UnsungHeroes

couragepower gridrespectconstructiondedicationhard workpower linesunsung heroeshigh voltagedangerous jobsvertigolunch breakskilled laborhumblinglinemanfear of heightsextreme jobsworking at heightwhat it takes
