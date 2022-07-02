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Holistic freedom is a matter of love, consciousness, lifestyle, association and organization. There has been an ongoing struggle between freedom and tyranny in human experience.
A tyranny that establishes mind control and resets these key aspects of life can dominate for a long time. Now high technology makes this very possible, as we see the attempt for full control unfolding.
Thankfully, we are becoming more aware.