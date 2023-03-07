Create New Account
Runbeck ballot duplication: Novus and Simulo/E-Ballots
a few promo clips spliced together. the first is from a presentation in Florida but you can see on it that Maricopa uses Novus. Eballots stands for Emergency ballots/Emergency voting: after Early Voting on the last days before Election Day.

https://elections.maricopa.gov/news-and-information/elections-news/2022-November-General-Election-Vote-Centers-Are-Open-This-Weekend-Emergency-Voting-Begins-Today.html  https://archive.is/uvPHF



