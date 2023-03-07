Runbeck ballot duplication: Novus and Simulo/E-Ballots

a few promo clips spliced together. the first is from a presentation in Florida but you can see on it that Maricopa uses Novus. Eballots stands for Emergency ballots/Emergency voting: after Early Voting on the last days before Election Day.
https://elections.maricopa.gov/news-and-information/elections-news/2022-November-General-Election-Vote-Centers-Are-Open-This-Weekend-Emergency-Voting-Begins-Today.html https://archive.is/uvPHF
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.