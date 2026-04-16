Lebanon: The tyranny of Trump, who is a puppet in the hands of Zionism, has reached an extremely bad level - Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, clip 2

The tyranny of Trump, who is a puppet in the hands of Zionism, has reached an extremely bad level.

Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi: Netanyahu says the American administration provides him with reports of its work. Behind that is the Zionist lobby. Trump, and the entire system in America, is completely subject to the Jewish Zionist lobby.

"This situation threatens the security and stability of the region, with its impacts at the global level."

Adding UPDATE:

U.S. Department of State:

Israel shall preserve its right to take all necessary measures in self-defense, at any time, against PLANNED, IMMINENT*, or ongoing attacks. This shall not be impeded by the cessation of hostilities.

Besides this, it will not carry out any offensive military operations against Lebanese targets, including civilian, military, and other state targets, in the territory of Lebanon by land, air, and sea.

The Government of Lebanon will take meaningful steps to prevent Hezbollah and all other rogue non-state armed groups in the territory of Lebanon from carrying out any attacks, operations, or hostile activities against Israeli targets.

*This means there is no ceasefire and Israel can attack Lebanon because of vibes.

Full, from an hour ago:

https://www.state.gov/releases/office-of-the-spokesperson/2026/04/ten-day-cessation-of-hostilities-to-enable-peace-negotiations-between-israel-and-lebanon/



