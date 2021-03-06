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UK Healthcare & Advice On This Problem They Aren't Treating Due To CONvid-1984
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370 views • March 06, 2021
The UK healthcare system has gone completely bonkers. The lies and fraud promoted to push people towards the experimental medical devices & operating systems that Big Pharma and world murderers want to inject into them is completely blatant. At the same time, many things health issues are not being treated. We'll talk about this, along with advice concerning vericose veins with Kate Shemirani and Dr. Kevin Corbett.
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/uk-healthcare-advice-on-this-problem-they-arent-treating-due-to-convid-1984/
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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