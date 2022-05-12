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We NEED Term Limits | Unrestricted Truths
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10 views • May 12, 2022
Can you believe our elected leaders are doing this? We need term limits NOW!
Nancy Pelosi, Joe Biden, the Clintons, Obama, and Mitt Romney are some of the few who have ulterior motives while in positions. Most recently with the Ukraine Conflict and pipelines in Europe.
To see this full episode of Unrestricted Truths, with more insight from James Grundvig, go to: americanmediaperiscope.com/ut-episode-99/
Full Episodes of Unrestricted Truths are at americanmediaperiscope.com to learn more, share the truth, and watch On Demand!
Nancy Pelosi, Joe Biden, the Clintons, Obama, and Mitt Romney are some of the few who have ulterior motives while in positions. Most recently with the Ukraine Conflict and pipelines in Europe.
To see this full episode of Unrestricted Truths, with more insight from James Grundvig, go to: americanmediaperiscope.com/ut-episode-99/
Full Episodes of Unrestricted Truths are at americanmediaperiscope.com to learn more, share the truth, and watch On Demand!
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