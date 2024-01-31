2024-1-31 ein sof - the infiite darkness and death forever - or Yahuah - choose - 1

I made this into 3 separate videos, because you really need to understand what's happening in the spirit, lest you are manipulated by that which appears to be good. The next 3 uploads will have a number at the end to identify them. The second video gets to the point. The third is online so you can have some visuals. Praise God.

If you want to learn about the ein sof, the luciferian's masquerading behind the cloak of the kabbalah-ist's, why you have things in your bible like....the godhead, and why they teach you the trinity of lucifer, and the symbols they use, and the history they don't want you to know, among other things..........there are videos under this channel....with a 1, 2, 3.........after the title, that speak about these things. It will offend the religion and edicts and origins of x-tianity. And, that's a good thing. But, hopefully then, you will desire sabbath, the covenant of Yahuah that is not old, and will worship the correct christ who has nothing to do with the sun, sunday, pentecost 7 sundays from worship of easter on the summer soltice, nor the birthing of the sun on the winter soltice now called christ's-mass. The spirit of lucifer is within the signs of symbols and gods of every single culture, from the garden to egypt, from egypt to israel, from israel to greece, from greece to rome, where it was turned into christianity. The same thoughts, the same teachings, the same spirit is found in all. The same light of lucifer in the garden, and that wisdom, is the same of the god amen in egypt, is the same as sun of helios, or apollo, is the same as jupiter (as was the idol erected to defile the most holy place of God), is the same as zeus (from which the yod was added to the name, iesus, from which came jesus), which is the same as peter! the fake rock upon which the vatican and rome and the seat of the king/queen of england sit and derive their power and authority.............all lies!!! all representing the prince of the power of the air. Lucifer has all religions! all nations!! except that for which God has allowed to be the sword to come against him in this time.





You will learn why the godhead is the occult, why the trinity is occult, why saying that christ is god is of the occult, why saying that christ was in heaven before he was born is occult, and hopefully, you are not so offended but thankful, so you can come out of religions created by traditions that have passed down from masons and kabbahalists and zionists who all worship lucifer, and teach the religious another christ, and who teach them the covenant of the real God is dead and old and stupid and does not profit you. They don't want you to enter into covenant with Yahuah, lest your heart return to Him, and they lose their kingdom.





