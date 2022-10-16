FDA Not Approved Premiere Promo! - Miracle Mineral Solution

Discover Jim Humble and MMS, the inexpensive cure-all the FDA tried hard to suppress. The premiere episode of our Original Series "FDA Not Approved" destroys the myth of “The Bleach Cure” and uncovers a potent remedy for what may be the true cause of all diseases.
Most people know the FDA as a government agency designed to protect American consumers from drugs and other substances that can harm them. Yet the natural cures that have worked for humanity for ages are not just banned, but publicly discredited.
FDA NOT APPROVED digs beneath the surface and explores why safe and effective remedies are not approved. In the process we shed light on those doctors and researchers who have been deliberately suppressed as well as the truth behind the discoveries that have been kept from public knowledge.
See the full episode at:
https://rumble.com/v1o1yos-fda-not-approved-miracle-mineral-solution.html
www.lifesource.global
Find our shows:
https://linktr.ee/lifesourceglobal
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.