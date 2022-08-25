PUTIN - Presidential Motorcade, with Police Escort/flashing lights, Moving at High Speed to Kremlin at about Midnight Russian Time. - 082422

This was found at Hal Turner Radio Show. The following is latest update from that site.





UPDATE 8:16 PM EDT --





The Russian Duma has called a "Special Meeting" . . .





The last time that happened, was February 23, one day before the Special Military Operation in Ukraine began.





RUMORS and SPECULATION are running rampant. Intel circuits fearing Duma to either Declare Ukraine a "state sponsor of terrorism" or . . . .





Duma may formally declare . . . . something much worse.