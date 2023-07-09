After Release from Turkey as Prisoners - Journalist to Azov Commander: Will You Return to the Front?

Journalist to Azov: Will you return to the front?

In Lviv Zelenskiy and other Ukrainian authorities receive the Azov Battalion commanders that have been liberated from the agreed captivity in Turkey.

◾️ Prokopenko and other Azov commanders where held prisoners in Turkey after an agreement with the Russian government when Mariupol was liberated and the remaining nazis hiding in Azovstal surrendered.



◾️Why have they been Liberated and sent to Ukraine?

Journalist: Will you return to the front?



Prokopenko: Certainly. This is why we returned to Ukraine. This is our main goal.

Article 117 of the Geneva Convention concerning the Treatment of Prisoners of War:

no repatriated person may be used in active military service.



P.S Just for context Slava Nacii means “Glory to the [Ukrainian] nation”

Cynthia adding this from Peskov and Jake Sullivan:

The Return of "Azov" Terrorist Leaders from Turkey to Ukraine Violates Agreements, Both Turkey and Kiev Are Responsible, Says Peskov

➡️According to the terms of the agreements, the leaders of "Azov" were supposed to stay in Turkish territory until the conflict was resolved.

➡️Russia was not informed about the transfer of "Azov" terrorist group leaders from Turkey to Ukraine, stated Peskov

Cynthia -- Also adding this about Turkey's recent moves, that I found:

Some Turkish officials have warned that the release of Azov members is just the beginning and that Turkish authorities are planning to transfer the C-400 long-range air defense systems to either Ukraine or the US to evaluate the capabilities of this air defense system. 🇷🇺🇹🇷

☝️ This is a Serbian source. Unconfirmed.

What the hell is Erdogan playing at? We know he likes to sit on many chairs, but he is currently bouncing on Zelensky' lap

---

The United States is not involved in the transfer of "Azov members" from Turkey to Ukraine, according to Biden advisor Jake Sullivan.

In response to journalists' questions about what prompted Erdogan to make the decision to return the Azov militants to Ukraine, the US National Security Advisor rejected speculation about possible pressure on Ankara from Washington.

"I honestly am not going to speculate on his motivation. I think it would be more appropriate to direct that question directly to President Erdogan. [...] We did not participate in this and cannot comment on what Erdogan was trying to achieve in this manner," Sullivan responded.