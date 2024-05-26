ALEX JONES [1 of 2] Sunday 5/26/24 • MILITARY DRAFT? - News, Reports & Analysis • Infowars

Federal Agency Prepares for Return of Military Draft as NATO Announces Plans to Bomb Russia — Must-Watch & Share!

Alex Jones will cover other incredible developments, including Joe Biden declaring he will gloat about Trump conviction from White House to bolster support.

Meanwhile, Google CEO Sundar Pichai warned that humanity has lost control of AI and there's no way to fix it -- tune in and share this powerful link!





• Follow @RealAlexJones on X

• https://alexjonesgame.com

• https://www.givesendgo.com/savealex

• JonesCrowder.com





*** RonGibsonChannel SUPPORT AND CHANNEL LINKS IN ONE PLACE ***

Please Help Support And Share On All Of Your Social Media

https://bio.link/rongibsonchannel





*** Direct Full Show Links - VIDEO or MP3 ***

https://allmylinks.com/rongibsonchannel





INFOWARS LINKS

• https://www.infowars.com

• https://www.banned.video

• https://www.InfowarsStore.com

• https://www.PrepareToday.com

• https://www.newswars.com





#news #infowars #politics #AlexJones #RonGibson



