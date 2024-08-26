"REVELATION 13" - THE RISE & OPERATION OF THE END TIMES BEAST SYSTEM

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Helpful teaching on what the end times Beast System will look and operate like *in practical terms*. A lot of people have difficulty understanding the REV 13, REV 17 AND DANIEL 7 Passages, this is a teaching that can help others center themselves in terms of:
- Where are we on God's time clock
- What tricks will Satan use in those days and how to spot and avoid them
- AVOIDING LUST FOR EARTHLY THINGS- Satan will work heavily with "lust for things", "internet of things" and "all the things- aka DECEPTION BY WHAT PEOPLE LIKE, so stay away from it
- The decline of the United States as a world power
- Transhumanism - convincing humanity to destroy the body in exchange for fake 'eternal life'
Hope the video is a benefit to things you may have always wanted to know. Shalom. 🕊️🙏🏽🌺
