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Australia the land of Fuckwits (Prison Nation)
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60 views • November 06, 2021
[𝘔𝘪𝘳𝘳𝘰𝘳] 𝘛𝘳𝘺 𝘋𝘰𝘸𝘯 𝘶𝘯𝘥𝘦𝘳 - 𝘊𝘩𝘢𝘯𝘯𝘦𝘭 – 𝘛𝘰 𝘚𝘶𝘣 𝘚𝘦𝘦 𝘉𝘦𝘭𝘰𝘸 . - .
𝗦𝘁𝗶𝗹𝗹 𝗮 𝗳𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸 𝘀𝗵𝗼𝘄 𝗴𝗼𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗼𝗻 𝗶𝗻 𝗔𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗹𝗶𝗮 . - .
You know the injection is working fully – Cause your dead . . . . . .
.
𝘚𝘰𝘶𝘳𝘤𝘦 : . - .
Credit & Appreciation To: TroyDownUnder . - .
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/troyza75/
𝗦𝘁𝗶𝗹𝗹 𝗮 𝗳𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸 𝘀𝗵𝗼𝘄 𝗴𝗼𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗼𝗻 𝗶𝗻 𝗔𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗹𝗶𝗮 . - .
You know the injection is working fully – Cause your dead . . . . . .
.
𝘚𝘰𝘶𝘳𝘤𝘦 : . - .
Credit & Appreciation To: TroyDownUnder . - .
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/troyza75/
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