Beatitudes of Paul

Beatitudes of PaulThe Acts of Paul and Thecla 1 (Apocryphal New Testament)"Then Paul went to the house of Onesiphorus, and there was great joy among the family on that account; and they employed themselves in prayer, breaking bread, and hearing Paul preach the word of God concerning temperance and the resurrection, in the following manner:Blessed are the pure in heart, for they shall see God.Blessed are they who keep their flesh undefiled, for they shall be the temple of God.Blessed are the temperate, for God will reveal himself to them.Blessed are they that abandon their secular enjoyments, for they shall be accepted of God.Blessed are they who have wives, as though they had them not, for they shall be made angels of God.Blessed are they who tremble at the word of God, for they shall be comforted.Blessed are they who keep their baptism pure, for they shall find peace with the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit.Blessed are they who pursue the doctrine of Jesus Christ, for they shall be called the sons of the Most High.Blessed are they who observe the instructions of Jesus Christ, for they shall dwell in eternal light.Blessed are they, who for the love of Christ abandon the glories of the world, for they shall judge angels, and be placed at the right hand of Christ, and shall not suffer the bitterness of the last judgment.Blessed are the bodies and souls of virgins, for they are acceptable to God and shall not lose the reward of their virginity, for the word of their Father shall prove effectual to their salvation in the day of his Son, and they shall enjoy rest forevermore."Did you know...Paul preached this list of beatitude's as recorded in a book called "The Acts of Paul and Thecla":Click above to watch a narrated version, or...For a copy of the full manuscript:Click link to download WORD Doc:Click link to download PDF Doc:For more, visit our Facebook Page:Click the LEARN MORE button for access to our Cloud Library of Deuterocanonical & Apocryphal Manuscripts, including some of the books removed from the original King James Bible Version of 1611...Click the LIKE button to receive feed...Lots of Love