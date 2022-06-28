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Diesel Shortage Update, Dr. Carrie Madej in Hospital from Plane Crash, Planned Depopulation Happening Now! - Birth Reduction Numbers, Petition to Impeach Clarence Thomas, Gardening Info: 06.28.2022
Terral03.com
Terral03.com
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846 views • June 28, 2022

Please support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]

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Warning - The Coming Shortage of Diesel Fuel Could Cripple Our Economy

https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=5442

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Dr. Carrie Madej Involved In Plane Crash – Pray

https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/dr-carrie-madej-involved-in-plane-crash-in-surgery-pray/

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Planned depopulation taking place right now! Birth reduction in Taiwan: -23.34%, in UK: -8%, in Germany: -13%… And we all know what’s causing it

https://strangesounds.org/2022/06/planned-depopulation-taking-place-right-now-birth-reduction-in-taiwan-23-34-in-uk-8-in-germany-13.html

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Petition to Impeach Clarence Thomas Reaches Over 300,000 Signatures

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2022-06-27/petition-impeach-clarence-thomas-reaches-over-300000-signatures

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Gardening Information

Written by Carol

June 27, 2022

Hi Terral, After listening to this evening’s report, I feel compelled to write and offer some help with your garden. 

We moved our acreage Sept. 2020, started a new garden spot near the house originally grass lawn.  My husband did research into deep mulch gardening.  We fenced in an area, covered it with layers of cardboard, newspaper, any kind of paper and then covered that with several inches of wood chips.  By March the following year the grass was gone.  I pulled back the mulch and planted seeds, the cardboard is easy to punch thru with hand trowel. Once they were up I raked mulch around the plants and had a very productive garden.  The pluses are, No watering, only watered in the tomato's as I planted them, the mulch holds moisture in the ground.  I didn't have to dig potatoes, rake back the mulch and pretty much pick them up, raking thru the soft ground with my hand. I planted a fall garden Aug. 1st and had second harvest of potato’s and had tomatoes till frost…

==

Read the Full Report by Subscribing to the 2022 Black Star Report Newsletter Program at https://www.terral03.com.

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Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982

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Get Free Silver:

Judy Witherrite Money Metals Rep: [email protected], (800) 800-1865 ext. 105

Just tell Judy that Terral Croft referred you. You and Terral receive free silver. :0)

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Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:

Nanofilament Replication Inhibitor: https://youtu.be/oMxOt_-8KGU

Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44

How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3

Related:

Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html

Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax

Candida: https://youtu.be/D4QteQZ370Y

Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1

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NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt

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None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf

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Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf

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Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/

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Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/

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Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656

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Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/

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Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.

Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.


Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA


Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g


Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03


More info at https://www.terral03.com


Contact Terral: [email protected]

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