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FDA is involved in a safety coverup about the vaccines for Pfizer and Moderna, Peter McCullough, MD tells Alex Jones of InfoWars on Sep3, 2022.
The full 69-minute interview is posted here:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ldYkMKUvVAwI/
Source @Larry Hobbs, Fat News