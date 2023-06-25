Create New Account
The first AI, was just the beginning of humanity's end
wayne smith wesson
We are in serious trouble, AI, will create more efficient AI, and so the dominos will fall. We need to begin working to develop more effective EMP weapons now. This will be our only defence. And ask yourself, how long will it take this super intelligence to create some type of protective armour against EMP? Scary shit this fast advancing techno world. My course of study at EWU, was electronic engineering, so i can state from an educated viewpoint, that humanity is in knee deep doo doo!!

