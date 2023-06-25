The first AI, was just the beginning of humanity's end

We are in serious trouble, AI, will create more efficient AI, and so the dominos will fall. We need to begin working to develop more effective EMP weapons now. This will be our only defence. And ask yourself, how long will it take this super intelligence to create some type of protective armour against EMP? Scary shit this fast advancing techno world. My course of study at EWU, was electronic engineering, so i can state from an educated viewpoint, that humanity is in knee deep doo doo!!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.