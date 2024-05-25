Create New Account
Rybar Live: Situation in Asia and the Pacific, May 24
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 20 hours ago

Rybar Live: Situation in Asia and the Pacific, May 24

Mikhail Zvinchuk, head of the Russian think tank Rybar:

«New Caledonia is becoming such a point problem for France, on which they will now try to score points by proposing some kind of peaceful solution, but they can hardly come up with an adequate result»

I may post the Chinese propaganda video today, mentioned from yesterday.

Keywords
russiachinaukrainerussiantaiwanukrainiansmonew caledonia

