Rape & Abuse Goes On Both Sides Of The Border Wa

Rape and abuse goes on both sides of this wall this cannot be we need our men our militias our churches to rise up and take a stand as Christians and as Americans !!
we are overrun by tyrannical government that uses these children and these women as much as the cartel it is a money maker here at this border We The People need to rise up please call or text me
🦋- 509-263-4612 Butterfly
if you want to help in other ways hit us up at
Be sure to follow Lewis Arthur of Walking For The Forgotten Ministries to stay up to date on what is happening on our Southern Border https://www.brighteon.com/channels/pr3pp3r
#BORDERWARSAZ
#STOPCHILDTRAFFICKING
Venmo @beautifulhorizons
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.