Rape & Abuse Goes On Both Sides Of The Border Wa

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Rape and abuse goes on both sides of this wall this cannot be we need our men our militias our churches to rise up and take a stand as Christians and as Americans !!
we are overrun by tyrannical government that uses these children and these women as much as the cartel it is a money maker here at this border We The People need to rise up please call or text me
🦋- 509-263-4612 Butterfly
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Be sure to follow Lewis Arthur of Walking For The Forgotten Ministries to stay up to date on what is happening on our Southern Border https://www.brighteon.com/channels/pr3pp3r
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#STOPCHILDTRAFFICKING
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