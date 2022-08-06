Endgame - Blueprint for Global Enslavement by Alex Jones of Infowars (2007)

Alex Jones is a true patriot, a genuine hero. - Actor/Director Charlie Sheen

For the New World Order, a world government is just the beginning. Once in place, they can exact their plan to end 80% of the population and help the select, chosen few of the planet to live forever with the aid of advanced technology.

In Endgame, documentary filmmaker Alex Jones chronicles the history of the global elite s bloody rise to power and reveals how they have funded dictators and financed the bloodiest wars using order out of chaos to pave the way for the first true world empire.

Watch as Jones and his team track the elusive, secretive Bilderberg Group to Ottawa and Istanbul to uncover their secret summits, allowing you to witness global kingpins setting the world s agenda and instigating World War III.

Learn about the formation of the North American transportation control grid, which will end U.S. sovereignty forever.

Discover how the practitioners of the pseudo-science Eugenics have taken control of governments worldwide as a means to carry out depopulation.

View the progress of the coming collapse of the United States and the formation of the North American Union.

Never before has a documentary assembled all the pieces of the globalists' dark agenda. Endgame's compelling look at past atrocities committed by those attempting to steer the future delivers information that the controlling media has meticulously censored for over 60 years, fully revealing the elite s agenda to dominate the earth and carry out the most wicked plan in all of human history.

Extras and features:

Bilderberg 2007 Report - Extended footage of the annual secretive conference

The Battle for the Republic featurette with extended interviews and footage

A special performance of Shackles on Me by Blues legend Jimmie Vaughan

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