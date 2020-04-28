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Anointed Teachings - False Religious Customs/Temple Rebuilt/Two Witnesses/Prophet Elisheva's Amazing Testimony/ and much more
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29 views • April 28, 2020
2019 Anointed Teaching Exposes false Religious & Jewish Customs Yeast (Sin) Of The Pharisees Adding To the BIBLE/ Elisheva's Testimony Filled with the HOLY GHOST in Gary, IN when an abused young teen and much more.
originally published on Yahsladyinred on Youtube
please visit YAH'S Amightywind Ministry at
https://www.amightywind.com
(note: about the Prophecy Excerpts they were added with the Torah Portions instead of the whole Prophecies that is what Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu was rebuking with Ezra's teachings along with Jewish customs in error. Because there are very anointed prophecy videos all over YAH'S Amightywind Ministry on video reaching souls for YAHUSHUA.
https://www.amightywind.com and https://www.amightywind.org
"Its been the first time since I put a teaching by myself since my beloved husband Prophet Ezra Caleb from Israel and I got married. We have lovingly agreed to disagree and staying in the love of YAHUSHUA on this Scripture of Genesis 18:8 or Jasher 18:8. In Israel, separation of milk and meat is just accepted, but not even young children are expected to do it—but I only go by the biblical proof. Two Anointings are one—Judah & Ephraim have come together but not even Sha’ul who was a Torah teacher insisted on this being done, especially not to new converts. I have been very convicted as many have said this is just too hard for them, some are underweight, history of eating disorders, or cannot easily afford—and they think they will not go to Heaven because of what they eat, anything with dairy and meat. And I assure you that drinking a glass of milk with your meat dinner or dessert that consists of dairy right after your meal, will never send anyone to hell. There is a much greater meaning to “do not boil a kid in it’s mother’s milk” than just milk and meat (Ex 23:19; 34:26; Dt 14:21). The sin was when it was prepared as an offering to Molech, not that milk and meat can never be eaten. My husband born in Israel only knows what he was taught—what he is taught in Israel. I am also a full blooded Jew and I stand by the Words YAHUSHUA said that its not what goes in our mouth that defiles us, its what comes out of our mouth that defiles us (Mt 15:10-11; 16-20). I did not know that I was going to ever record this. I was having a conversation and the Anointing just hit me. It was like a new mantle of anointing of the RUACH HA KODESH just hit me and YAHUSHUA would no longer let me stay silent. I have to speak up because the main focus has to be YAHUSHUA. Moses can’t save you. In fact those that don’t receive YAHUSHUA as MESSIAH will stand before Moses without any mercy and he will condemn you. YAHUSHUA is the ONLY LIFE, THE TRUTH, AND THE WAY. Thank you for listening to this teaching and new revelations from heaven, and then you take it to prayer. The other subject I taught on was in regards to the Scripture, “Do not cook a young goat in its mothers milk” (Dt 14:21). This is referring to a heathen/pagan ritual done at that time and era. According to various Bible commentaries, the pagans of that era and of that area had a fertility rite, which involved boiling a kid in its mother's milk and sprinkling the broth as a magic charm on their gardens and fields. They did this in the hope of increasing the yield of their crops. GOD was warning HIS people against following this heathen ritual custom. It wasn't about dietary laws as much as it was about cruelty, abominations of idolatry and strange worship (Is 66:17).
Reference: Bible Tools. (2019). Bible verses about Boiling a Kid in its Mother's Milk. Retrieved from https://www.bibletools.org/index.cfm/... In the New Covenant, this extends to the spiritual salvation of souls. For example, YAHUSHUA HIMSELF taught the laws of kashrut (laws of kosher food) should be set aside for the sake of the Gentiles—HE in fact commanded that sometimes it must be overlooked (Lk 10:7-8; 1 Cor 10:27). There was even a time when the Apostle Paul had to rebuke the Apostle Peter for refusing to eat with Gentiles who had become followers of YAH (Gal 2:11-21). There are countless examples in the New Testament where YAH’S people have to be taught the Kingdom of GOD is righteousness, peace and joy, not arguments about food (Ro 14:17; 1 Co 8:8)! Thank you very much for listening to this teaching, and then you take it to prayer. Much Love in YAHUSHUA, Apostle, Elisheva Eliyahu PROPHECY 39 [T]here is coming a time when you will find it necessary to eat what you rather not eat and drink what you rather not drink but all will be a blessing to your body. Yes even that which I have forewarned you is unclean MY SON YAHUSHUA'S BLOOD will make clean when it is necessary! PROPHECY 47 Ask MY blessings on everything you eat or drink. For nothing is uncontaminated anymore, but it is the blessings said in the NAME OF YAHUSHUA that will make what is unclean clean, and make what is a curse into a blessing.
originally published on Yahsladyinred on Youtube
please visit YAH'S Amightywind Ministry at
https://www.amightywind.com
(note: about the Prophecy Excerpts they were added with the Torah Portions instead of the whole Prophecies that is what Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu was rebuking with Ezra's teachings along with Jewish customs in error. Because there are very anointed prophecy videos all over YAH'S Amightywind Ministry on video reaching souls for YAHUSHUA.
https://www.amightywind.com and https://www.amightywind.org
"Its been the first time since I put a teaching by myself since my beloved husband Prophet Ezra Caleb from Israel and I got married. We have lovingly agreed to disagree and staying in the love of YAHUSHUA on this Scripture of Genesis 18:8 or Jasher 18:8. In Israel, separation of milk and meat is just accepted, but not even young children are expected to do it—but I only go by the biblical proof. Two Anointings are one—Judah & Ephraim have come together but not even Sha’ul who was a Torah teacher insisted on this being done, especially not to new converts. I have been very convicted as many have said this is just too hard for them, some are underweight, history of eating disorders, or cannot easily afford—and they think they will not go to Heaven because of what they eat, anything with dairy and meat. And I assure you that drinking a glass of milk with your meat dinner or dessert that consists of dairy right after your meal, will never send anyone to hell. There is a much greater meaning to “do not boil a kid in it’s mother’s milk” than just milk and meat (Ex 23:19; 34:26; Dt 14:21). The sin was when it was prepared as an offering to Molech, not that milk and meat can never be eaten. My husband born in Israel only knows what he was taught—what he is taught in Israel. I am also a full blooded Jew and I stand by the Words YAHUSHUA said that its not what goes in our mouth that defiles us, its what comes out of our mouth that defiles us (Mt 15:10-11; 16-20). I did not know that I was going to ever record this. I was having a conversation and the Anointing just hit me. It was like a new mantle of anointing of the RUACH HA KODESH just hit me and YAHUSHUA would no longer let me stay silent. I have to speak up because the main focus has to be YAHUSHUA. Moses can’t save you. In fact those that don’t receive YAHUSHUA as MESSIAH will stand before Moses without any mercy and he will condemn you. YAHUSHUA is the ONLY LIFE, THE TRUTH, AND THE WAY. Thank you for listening to this teaching and new revelations from heaven, and then you take it to prayer. The other subject I taught on was in regards to the Scripture, “Do not cook a young goat in its mothers milk” (Dt 14:21). This is referring to a heathen/pagan ritual done at that time and era. According to various Bible commentaries, the pagans of that era and of that area had a fertility rite, which involved boiling a kid in its mother's milk and sprinkling the broth as a magic charm on their gardens and fields. They did this in the hope of increasing the yield of their crops. GOD was warning HIS people against following this heathen ritual custom. It wasn't about dietary laws as much as it was about cruelty, abominations of idolatry and strange worship (Is 66:17).
Reference: Bible Tools. (2019). Bible verses about Boiling a Kid in its Mother's Milk. Retrieved from https://www.bibletools.org/index.cfm/... In the New Covenant, this extends to the spiritual salvation of souls. For example, YAHUSHUA HIMSELF taught the laws of kashrut (laws of kosher food) should be set aside for the sake of the Gentiles—HE in fact commanded that sometimes it must be overlooked (Lk 10:7-8; 1 Cor 10:27). There was even a time when the Apostle Paul had to rebuke the Apostle Peter for refusing to eat with Gentiles who had become followers of YAH (Gal 2:11-21). There are countless examples in the New Testament where YAH’S people have to be taught the Kingdom of GOD is righteousness, peace and joy, not arguments about food (Ro 14:17; 1 Co 8:8)! Thank you very much for listening to this teaching, and then you take it to prayer. Much Love in YAHUSHUA, Apostle, Elisheva Eliyahu PROPHECY 39 [T]here is coming a time when you will find it necessary to eat what you rather not eat and drink what you rather not drink but all will be a blessing to your body. Yes even that which I have forewarned you is unclean MY SON YAHUSHUA'S BLOOD will make clean when it is necessary! PROPHECY 47 Ask MY blessings on everything you eat or drink. For nothing is uncontaminated anymore, but it is the blessings said in the NAME OF YAHUSHUA that will make what is unclean clean, and make what is a curse into a blessing.
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