BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Next Financial Crisis | Peter Schiff and Stefan Molyneux
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
1939 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
26 views • September 23, 2020
▶️ Donate Now: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
▶️ MP3: https://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/4099/the-next-financial-crisis-peter-schiff-and-stefan-molyneux
▶️ Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-4099-the-next-financial-crisis-peter-schiff-and-stefan-molyneux

While President Donald Trump and elements of the mainstream media describe a strong United States economy - America's economic future has significant problems on the horizon. Peter Schiff joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss the United States's $21-plus trillion-dollar national debt, skyrocketing unfunded liabilities, federal deficits of $100 billion per month, the end of retirement, coming Corporate bankruptcies, the myth of a strong stock market, the subprime auto loan bubble, the role of China, upcoming inflation, flooding the market with treasury bonds, the day of reckoning for the Federal Reserve, Bernie Sander's Jobs program and the end of the second-longest economic recovery in history.

Peter Schiff is an economist, financial broker/dealer, author, frequent guest on national news, the host of the Peter Schiff Show Podcast, the President and CEO of Euro Pacific Capital and the Chairmain of Schiff Gold.

Schiff Gold: http://schiffgold.com
Schiff Radio: http://www.schiffradio.com
Euro Pacific Capital: http://www.europac.com

Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate

▶️ 1. Donate: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 2. Newsletter Sign-Up: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
▶️ 3. On YouTube: Subscribe, Click Notification Bell
▶️ 4. Subscribe to the Freedomain Podcast: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com
▶️ 5. Follow Freedomain on Alternative Platforms

🔴 Bitchute: http://bitchute.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Minds: http://minds.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Steemit: http://steemit.com/@stefan.molyneux
🔴 Gab: http://gab.ai/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Facebook: http://facebook.com/stefan.molyneux
🔴 Instagram: http://instagram.com/stefanmolyneux

Amazon Affiliate Links
▶️ US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
▶️ Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
▶️ UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Keywords
collapsecrisisstefan molyneuxfinancefreedomain
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump Faces Dec. 11 Deadline for Deposition in $10 Billion BBC Defamation Lawsuit

Trump Faces Dec. 11 Deadline for Deposition in $10 Billion BBC Defamation Lawsuit

Douglas Harrington
Pentagon Labels Confucius Institutes as National Security Threat, Citing Hidden Propaganda Networks

Pentagon Labels Confucius Institutes as National Security Threat, Citing Hidden Propaganda Networks

Garrison Vance
Nearly 100 Ballots Recovered From Seattle Park Dumpster; Replacements Issued

Nearly 100 Ballots Recovered From Seattle Park Dumpster; Replacements Issued

Edison Reed
Majority in Six Swing States Back Blocking Bomb Shipments to Israel, Poll Finds

Majority in Six Swing States Back Blocking Bomb Shipments to Israel, Poll Finds

Douglas Harrington
Elon Musk Spends Millions on Midterm Elections, Filings Show

Elon Musk Spends Millions on Midterm Elections, Filings Show

Douglas Harrington
Another Kinetic Attack on Iran Will Unleash Global Depression, Famine and Collapse

Another Kinetic Attack on Iran Will Unleash Global Depression, Famine and Collapse

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy