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05/13/2022 Sky News: A big crash yesterday wiped out nearly a trillion dollars of cryptocurrencies. A coin Terra Luna became effectively worthless overnight. With the real economy in a global slowdown, the crypto crash may deter investors for a while, but few doubt that the future of money is digital. Just getting there will be a very bumpy ride.