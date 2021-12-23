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The most telling Freudian slip yet! 🙊😱 (MIRRORED)
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6471 views • December 23, 2021
The most telling Freudian slip yet! 🙊😱 (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel Kent Patriot at:-
https://youtu.be/impmShpmdco
Tedros casually chucks in that some countries are using the booster to kill children.
A slip-up? You decide!
Original video CC: Ruptly
Fair use
Mirrored from You Tube channel Kent Patriot at:-
https://youtu.be/impmShpmdco
Tedros casually chucks in that some countries are using the booster to kill children.
A slip-up? You decide!
Original video CC: Ruptly
Fair use
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