11/11/24 TRUMP! FEMA: MI FF, SENATE VOTE ACTION! RFK: The Peoples' Nominees! #NOTHUNE
You Are Free TV
You Are Free TV
1249 followers
0
67 views • 5 months ago

11/11/24 SENATE LEADER VOTE: ACTION! Today, Trump announced his plan to dismantle Gov't & Int'l censorship of Americans & dismantle the Dept. of Education. Meanwhile, FEMA is staging 350 semi trailers of emergency supplies in a small MI airport- why? Also, Kennedy crowdsourcing American's nominees for 3k Trump Administration positions! And more! You ARE FREE! Prayer Warriors Activate!


Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.


PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO Thank You! Click here for all links:

https://rumble.com/v5oe6mt-111124.html?e9s=src_v1_upp


SENATE LEADER VOTE ACTION: #NoThune

Rick Scott, Open Vote, 15 day min Recess Feb. 2021!

WH Senate: 202-224-3121

https://billblasterapp.org/


FEMA Staging Massive cache of Emergency supplies in Michigan township:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/11/concerns-mount-as-fema-selects-oscoda-airport-massive/


RFK JR: TRUMP Wants YOUR Nominees for 3K Administration positions!

https://nominees.mahanow.org/

https://www.mahanow.org/login


UK Foreign Min. Lammy cedes Chagos Archipelago, Diego Garcia/US Strategic Naval Base:

https://apnews.com/article/uk-mauritius-chagos-diego-garcia-base-37d13bf54f9769f3621bd41d08a448f8


Former ICE Chief, Tom Homan, Trump's Border Czar:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/11/trumps-incoming-border-czar-tom-homan-announces-workplace/


Trump selects Lee Zeldin, EPA Director:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/11/just-president-trump-chooses-lee-zeldin-run-environmental/


Trump's 10 Pt. Plan to Dismantle Deep State:

https://www.donaldjtrump.com/agenda47/agenda47-president-trumps-plan-to-dismantle-the-deep-state-and-return-power-to-the-american-people


As Cartel Biden still arrests J-6ers, Petition to FREE THEM ALL:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/11/no-man-left-behind-new-petition-calls-release/


There's still hope for KARI LAKE:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/11/watch-40k-fraudulent-voter-registration-forms-dropped-maricopa/


The Real Anthony Fauci FILM: FREE FOR 10 DAYS

The film of the book by Robert F Kennedy jr:

https://x.com/c_plushie/status/1854733616598950316


Pfizer Knew they’d be Killing Babies, Russel Brand interviews Naomi Wolf:

https://rumble.com/v5kwy7h-pfizer-knew-theyd-be-killing-babies-bombshell-docs-expose-vax-big-pharma-fd.html


Baron Trump book written in the late 1800s:

https://x.com/myhiddenvalue/status/1845245850865500457


YAFTV subscriber needs help in North Carolina:

“Thank you! Greatly appreciate your continued prayers”

https://www.givesendgo.com/celestegray


You Are Free TV celebrates our sponsor, C60 Evo! 5G Protection, DNA repair, health-in-aging and more!


YAFTV offers a 15% off code for ALL C60 Evo products to monthly supporters on Ko-fi!

https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv


For ALL Viewers,10% discount:


LINK: Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV


CODE: YAFTV


To Support You Are Free TV:


https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv


(Monthly supporters sent 15% C60Evo discount)


https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv


Bitcoin:

1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ


Watch all YAFTV’s videos here:

https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yj9vGuJcBkqs/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6JKILwSdIfde/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/youarefreetv

https://odysee.com/@YouAreFreeTV:9?view=content

https://ugetube.com/@youarefreetv

https://gab.com/youarefreetv

https://gettr.com/user/youarefreetv

https://franksocial.com/profile/201326

https://truthsocial.com/@youarefreetv


Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

Prayer Wave!! WE ARE FREE !!

