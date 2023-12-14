Create New Account
Russian Spetsnaz GRU Liquidated High-Ranking NATO Officers In UKRAINE┃Ukrainian Army Lost 'MARYINKA'
It is reported that Spetsnaz GRU began operating in the zone of a special military operation, which literally opened the hunting season for NATO officers and Ukrainian generals. At the same time, it is worth noting that General Syrsky also confirmed that Russian Spetsnaz GRU is actively operating in the Bakhmut direction. According to him, the Russian command uses Spetsnaz GRU not only in offensive operations but also for special operations deep into Ukrainian territory...........

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN

ukrainebakhmutspetsnaz grunato officersmaryinka fallen

