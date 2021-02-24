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Joe Biden’s foreign policy is a return to Obama’s ‘spurning’ of allies
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20 views • February 24, 2021
Joe Biden’s foreign policy is just a “redux” version of Obama’s eight years in which the United States made its enemies “very comfortable” and spurned its allies and especially Israel, according to former Trump aide Sebastian Gorka.
“It took the 46th President of the United States 28 days to call our closest friends in the Middle East, the only democracy in the region, in the meantime he’s having two and a half hour long discussions with dictators such as Xi Jinping,” Mr Gorka told Sky News.
“It’s even worse than it was under Obama because of the speed with which all of this is occurring.”
“It took the 46th President of the United States 28 days to call our closest friends in the Middle East, the only democracy in the region, in the meantime he’s having two and a half hour long discussions with dictators such as Xi Jinping,” Mr Gorka told Sky News.
“It’s even worse than it was under Obama because of the speed with which all of this is occurring.”
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