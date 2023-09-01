Create New Account
YOU Are Living On A Plantation That Can NOT Be Reformed!
If you have an open mind, you will not fit yourself into a box and you will listen to the lesser known messenger of care. Building food forests, communities and creating direct action that helps people rather than begging? Sounds a lot better to me. This concept is also deeply explored in the new movie "The Jones Plantation." Check out Konrad Rogoz and his channel (as mentioned): https://www.youtube.com/@TruthandLaw Best Video Compilation (which explains this in detail): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lsCPxDpKDlA Learn more or write an article, we will turn it into a video for you, network with others and more: https://theliberator.us All My Links & Books: https://taplink.cc/coryhealth - #energy #time #waste #politicalinterview #political #voting #vote #unity #unite #interesting #intriguing #motivational #inspirational #empowerment

