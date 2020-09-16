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Pandora's Box
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86 views • September 16, 2020
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Hundreds of medical companies are involved in a race right now to bring the first vaccine to market for the current situation. But are vaccines the do all end all answer to the issues we face right now, or useless, even dangerous and counterproductive? Are we opening up Pandora's box here? Find out!
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Stay healthy!
You can also support us directly via a Paypal donation here:
https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&;hosted_button_id=MTRVBXZWNKZZ2&source=url
Do not hesitate to contact us with your questions and for personal advice:
https://lyranara.info/contact/
Hundreds of medical companies are involved in a race right now to bring the first vaccine to market for the current situation. But are vaccines the do all end all answer to the issues we face right now, or useless, even dangerous and counterproductive? Are we opening up Pandora's box here? Find out!
Like, share and subscribe.
Stay healthy!
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