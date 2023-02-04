https://www.givesendgo.com/protectdrjane





Dr Jane Ruby:

-"Robert Malone, the so-called inventor of mRNA vaccines and supposed health movement freedom fighter, has served my attorney so we are in a full-blown lawsuit for what he feels is $25 million for defamation. Free-speech is under attack in our nation from all sorts of different directions. This fund will be used to provide legal defense and protections for Dr. Jane Ruby to continue her mission Truth In Medicine. This will be updated as needed to provide more detail but if you support Dr. Jane Ruby and the countless lives God has spared by calling her to this mission, please consider contributing - dr. Jane has been there for us now let’s be there for her. Please help me defend this baseless and frivolous lawsuit."





Dr Jane Ruby - Astrid Stuckelberger - Special Edition for Sweden

https://swebbtube.se/w/5QsJ1feqUwEByRWFFQXFKP

https://www.bitchute.com/video/uWwOSCceHYPb/

https://rumble.com/v28bon3-dr-jane-ruby-astrid-stuckelberger-special-edition-for-sweden.html

https://www.brighteon.com/d8b7b1bb-e952-400d-97ef-0d61d283412f