Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Dr Jane Ruby - Astrid Stuckelberger - Special Edition for Sweden
350 views
channel image
Fritjof Persson
Published 19 hours ago |

https://www.givesendgo.com/protectdrjane


Dr Jane Ruby:

-"Robert Malone, the so-called inventor of mRNA vaccines and supposed health movement freedom fighter, has served my attorney so we are in a full-blown lawsuit for what he feels is $25 million for defamation. Free-speech is under attack in our nation from all sorts of different directions. This fund will be used to provide legal defense and protections for Dr. Jane Ruby to continue her mission Truth In Medicine. This will be updated as needed to provide more detail but if you support Dr. Jane Ruby and the countless lives God has spared by calling her to this mission, please consider contributing - dr. Jane has been there for us now let’s be there for her. Please help me defend this baseless and frivolous lawsuit."


Dr Jane Ruby - Astrid Stuckelberger - Special Edition for Sweden

https://swebbtube.se/w/5QsJ1feqUwEByRWFFQXFKP

https://www.bitchute.com/video/uWwOSCceHYPb/

https://rumble.com/v28bon3-dr-jane-ruby-astrid-stuckelberger-special-edition-for-sweden.html

https://www.brighteon.com/d8b7b1bb-e952-400d-97ef-0d61d283412f

Keywords
astrid stuckelbergerdr jane rubyspecial edition for sweden

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket