Evidence Based Weight Loss Live Presentation

In his newest live presentation from 2019, Dr. Greger offers a sneak peek into his new book How Not to Diet, which hones in on the optimal criteria to enable weight loss while considering how these foods actually affect our health and longevity. https://bit.ly/3MkpplW
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.