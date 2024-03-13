Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Special Counsel Hur testified in front of the House Judiciary Committee on Biden documents
channel image
GalacticStorm
2219 Subscribers
Shop now
15 views
Published Yesterday

Special Counsel Robert Hur testified in front of the House Judiciary Committee on Biden documents

Talking Points Memo: Special Counsel Robert Hur testified in front of the House Judiciary Committee on Biden documents investigation. 

Biden’s staff apparently has to allow him to take questions from the press. 

Biden has released his 2025 proposed budget – this budget will harm all Americans if he’s reelected. 

FBI Director warns of dangerous threats at border – yet the networks opt out of covering Wray’s testimony.

Latest on Trump’s legal battles with Constitutional Law Professor Josh Blackman.

Former Honduran President found guilty of drug trafficking – this is what is south of our borders. 

Smart Life: what you put in your body matters.  

This Day in History: Bernard Madoff pleads guilty in NYC. 

Keywords
bidenbill oreillyspecial counsel hurno spin newstestimony to congress

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket