The Fall of Babylon Jeremiah 50

I have been working on the Kings and Prophets series for a few years. This episode centers in Jeremiah 50 and the destruction foretold on Babylon after they had captured The southern kingdom called Yahudah. This particular prophecy is obviously dealing with the daughter of Babylon which indicates a future Babylon that is in operation in the last days before the return of Mashiach as the Avenging King. The name Yahuah Tsava'oth is used more in the book of Jeremiah than in any other book of scripture. In english translations that is the Lord of the host of angel armies, and is a descriptive name often used for Yahusha HaMashiach in the time of His second coming. There are many current events that will be discussed in the identification of who he daughter of Babylon is in this day. The most prevalent aspect of our day is our catapult of the human race into the world of AI, AGI, Transhumanism, the Internet of Things, the obvious reduction of the human race in preparation for the influx of a more efficient and less human world. Man plans but the will of Yahuah will always prevail.





