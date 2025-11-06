THE GREAT FALLING AWAY! Exposing the Lie That Built the Modern Church & How It's About To End!

THE GREAT FALLING AWAY! What began as peace became control. What was called unity became compromise. The Great Falling Away is here… and it’s about to end.Discover how politics replaced the Holy Spirit — and how the deception began long before anyone realized it. ⸻ The truth they tried to bury has come full circle. From the Edict of Milan to the Edict of Thessalonica, history reveals how the Church traded persecution for power—and in doing so, set the stage for the greatest spiritual deception of all time. This powerful Truth Hunters Show documentary exposes how politics replaced the Holy Spirit, how faith became empire, and how the same spirit that once entered through Rome’s throne now moves through modern pulpits and platforms. We are living in the final stage of the falling away—where the gospel of Christ has been replaced by the gospel of comfort, where truth is silenced in the name of peace, and where millions follow a faith built on an ancient lie. — — —Lyn Leaz