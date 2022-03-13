Timeline of Events in Revelation

It has never been so important to understand the sequence of events mapped out for us in the Book of Revelation. Once we understand the symbolic language used, we can see a clear picture of the last days of the age we live in. The animated chart in this video will help clarify the biblical chronology of Revelation.



Once we notice the connection between Bible prophecies from the Old Testament to the New Testament, we will be able to recognize current events as they unfold.



Perhaps there has never been a book so misunderstood and so misinterpreted as the Apocalypse (Revelation), written by John, the Apostle. Despite the development of numerous charts issued in attempts to map out the seven bowls, seven trumpets, and seven seals compared to the Day of the Lord, Great Tribulation Period, and Judgement Day, Biblical theoreticians and scholars have struggled to fully map out the correct sequence of events.



Now, with events being revealed to match predictions from the Bible, we can have confidence that God is in control as He planned the "end from the beginning." There is nothing to fear about the great tribulation that lays before us.



Christ describes the coming of end times with an analogy we know well, referring to the onset of this period as “birth pangs.” There is a clear association of signs leading up to the second advent that intensify until their inevitable culmination. This intensification conveys an increase from initial signs that result in “mild” tribulation, to the final outpouring of God’s wrath with the most terrifying depictions.



Matthew 24:8 - "All these are but the beginning of the birth pains."



These birth pangs are shown from seals to trumpets to bowl judgments in Revelation, and their magnitude becomes apparent when we examine one term like “earthquake.”



7th Seal - describes “an earthquake”



7th Trumpet - describes “an earthquake and heavy hail”



7th Bowl - describes “a great earthquake such as there had never been since man was on the earth, so great was that earthquake... And great hailstones, about one hundred pounds each, fell from heaven on people; and they cursed God for the plague of the hail, because the plague was so severe.”



We will examine the placement of key markers during the last days of this age we live in. Christ gave us this information in advance so we can be prepared for the greatest test in human history.