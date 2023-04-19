https://gettr.com/post/p2ersax4344
That's how they actually started those covert influence operatives in the United States.
这就是他们如何开始在美国这场秘密的虚假信息行动。
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #weaponization #takedowntheccp #JeremyHerrell #mosenglish
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.