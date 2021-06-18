© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 7 -The Patriot & Lama Show - Armor of God
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • June 18, 2021
🌎 Connect with Patriots in Your Area at https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com
🙏 Get More Free Training from Master Lama Rasaji at https://Rasaji.com
On Episode 7 we will discuss how to Put on the Armor of God daily to protect yourself and family from attacks from evil forces.
Jimmie & Rasaji will share how they put on the Armor of God daily to protect themselves and families from these evil forces and successfully battle against them.
Also, they will share some Experience’s that will blow your mind of people and students, they have share this with over the years.
At the end they both answer Questions so Do not Miss this Episode!
Jimmie Schwinn (The Patriot) is the founder of My Patriots Network and Master Lama Rasaji (The Lama) is the founder of Circle of Life…
You can learn more about My Patriots Network at https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com and Circle of Life at https://Rasaji.com
🙏 Get More Free Training from Master Lama Rasaji at https://Rasaji.com
On Episode 7 we will discuss how to Put on the Armor of God daily to protect yourself and family from attacks from evil forces.
Jimmie & Rasaji will share how they put on the Armor of God daily to protect themselves and families from these evil forces and successfully battle against them.
Also, they will share some Experience’s that will blow your mind of people and students, they have share this with over the years.
At the end they both answer Questions so Do not Miss this Episode!
Jimmie Schwinn (The Patriot) is the founder of My Patriots Network and Master Lama Rasaji (The Lama) is the founder of Circle of Life…
You can learn more about My Patriots Network at https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com and Circle of Life at https://Rasaji.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.