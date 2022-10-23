Create New Account
Get Wisdom Radio Show - Creator Discusses How to Heal Psychopaths
VA #131 Creator Discusses How to Heal Psychopaths 


Are all psychopaths predators who prevail through manipulating and exploiting the people around them? How do psychopaths develop an inability to give or receive love? How can psychopaths develop such a talent for lying without hesitation, and continue to lie even when exposed? Do psychopaths ever heal their disorder? What happens to children of a psychopath, and their spouses, and how can they be helped? Creator explains why the plight of the psychopath is the ultimate destiny of non-believers living in a Godless culture, but their healing is possible with divine help.  Join us!

Facebook url: https://www.facebook.com/GetDashWisdomDotCom/

https://www.facebook.com/groups/830669287027061/

Keywords
healingchannelingprayerkarl mollison

