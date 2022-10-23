Get Wisdom Radio Show - Creator Discusses How to Heal Psychopaths

VA #131 Creator Discusses How to Heal Psychopaths
Description:
Are all psychopaths predators who prevail through manipulating and exploiting the people around them? How do psychopaths develop an inability to give or receive love? How can psychopaths develop such a talent for lying without hesitation, and continue to lie even when exposed? Do psychopaths ever heal their disorder? What happens to children of a psychopath, and their spouses, and how can they be helped? Creator explains why the plight of the psychopath is the ultimate destiny of non-believers living in a Godless culture, but their healing is possible with divine help. Join us!
Facebook url: https://www.facebook.com/GetDashWisdomDotCom/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/830669287027061/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.