RT News June 5, 2024 6AM GMT

June 5, 2024
Courtesy of rt.com
Prime Minister Narendra Modi declares victory for his alliance in India’s general election, as final figures reveal his BJP alone received less votes than in the previous election in 2019. Ukraine loses over 1,500 troops in just one day as Russia advances on the battlefield, with fighting ramping up in the town of Volchansk. RT brings you exclusive footage from the heart of the battle. Dozens Palestinians are reported killed in central Gaza amid ongoing IDF strikes. This comes as Palestinian officials submit an official request to the ICJ to join South Africa’s genocide case against Israel.