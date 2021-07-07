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Arrested Satanist ‘s List - Rescued Children by The Military, Tim Ballard & Sound of Freedom Trailer
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475 views • July 07, 2021
Sound of Freedom Film with Jim Caviezel - Movie Trailer - https://www.soundoffreedommovie.com
💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥
A partial list of the many arrests worldwide. Would You Like to Know The Head of The SNAKE?!?!?! It's gone<<<
Our children are being rescued by Sheriffs, Marshals, The Military Branch, Privateers like Tim Ballard and the Q Brigade.
There’s More. SO MUCH MORE.
12 or so red Finches showed up the other day in front of my car in a drive in the deep woods. Never seen them before?
They would not budge or leave the old dirt road!? It took me ten minutes to slowly move forward as they kept slightly ahead.
👉Join the Telegram group for all the latest information on the movie campaign
https://t.me/SoundofFreedomMovie
💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥
Film should be available after we enjoy this Summer coming out of CONVID PlanDemic. In the Autumn it should be out.
Watch the new Movie Sound of Freedom [Official Trailer] with Jim Caviezel to see some children saved. http://jimcaviezel.us/
Music Composed by a long time dear friend of mine. Aho
Under a Spiritual Sky by Wayne St. John
The Masked Saint’s Channel @ Whisper Out Of Time / https://www.youtube.com/user/whisperoutoftime/videos
(Through peace love and understanding, we can change the world when love abounds
In this golden age we’ll see, a crystal clear reality
A harmony of light and love all around
We can have a perfect world, safe for every boy and girl it’s the magic of believing in yourself - love each other.)
WSJ /The Masked Saint
THIS IS A NON MONETIZED CHANNEL
LOVE, LIGHT, LIFE
The future looks tremendously fantastical friends.
Global Peace & Love is upon us folks.
When Tyranny Becomes Law.
Rebellion Becomes Duty.
Thomas Jefferson
"Make yourself a sheep, and the Wolves will Eat YOU."
Benjamin Franklin
Peace Folks & Stay Vigilant / Never Back Down
Charlie the Spirit Walker
Mystical Chap / The Elemental Mystic
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
TRUE PATRIOTS / Truthers & Warriors
WWG1WGA 💨🍺💕 One LॐVE💯 🙏 💚 👍
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥
A partial list of the many arrests worldwide. Would You Like to Know The Head of The SNAKE?!?!?! It's gone<<<
Our children are being rescued by Sheriffs, Marshals, The Military Branch, Privateers like Tim Ballard and the Q Brigade.
There’s More. SO MUCH MORE.
12 or so red Finches showed up the other day in front of my car in a drive in the deep woods. Never seen them before?
They would not budge or leave the old dirt road!? It took me ten minutes to slowly move forward as they kept slightly ahead.
👉Join the Telegram group for all the latest information on the movie campaign
https://t.me/SoundofFreedomMovie
💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥
Film should be available after we enjoy this Summer coming out of CONVID PlanDemic. In the Autumn it should be out.
Watch the new Movie Sound of Freedom [Official Trailer] with Jim Caviezel to see some children saved. http://jimcaviezel.us/
Music Composed by a long time dear friend of mine. Aho
Under a Spiritual Sky by Wayne St. John
The Masked Saint’s Channel @ Whisper Out Of Time / https://www.youtube.com/user/whisperoutoftime/videos
(Through peace love and understanding, we can change the world when love abounds
In this golden age we’ll see, a crystal clear reality
A harmony of light and love all around
We can have a perfect world, safe for every boy and girl it’s the magic of believing in yourself - love each other.)
WSJ /The Masked Saint
THIS IS A NON MONETIZED CHANNEL
LOVE, LIGHT, LIFE
The future looks tremendously fantastical friends.
Global Peace & Love is upon us folks.
When Tyranny Becomes Law.
Rebellion Becomes Duty.
Thomas Jefferson
"Make yourself a sheep, and the Wolves will Eat YOU."
Benjamin Franklin
Peace Folks & Stay Vigilant / Never Back Down
Charlie the Spirit Walker
Mystical Chap / The Elemental Mystic
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
TRUE PATRIOTS / Truthers & Warriors
WWG1WGA 💨🍺💕 One LॐVE💯 🙏 💚 👍
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
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